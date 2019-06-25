Speech to Text for New Vigo County 911 Director hits the ground running

vigo county's new 9-1-1 director is wasting no time getting to work. at 5 o'clock we introduced you to "vickie oster"... now... we're telling you about her plans to keep you and your family safe. oster says her team is in the process of hiring more people. it's part of plans to cut down on overtime for her small staff. she's also urging you to sign-up for "smart 9-1-1" and "nixle". both are safety features that keep you connected with emergency responders and situations. "i did want to bring that up because it can potentially help people. we have tornado seasons here... we have a lot of bad weather. we have i-70, which can cause a lot of you know, problems, if something happens there." oster says only a few thousand people are signed up for these features. to learn more about them... and how to sign-up... visit vigo county's 9-1-1 facebook page. we have a link to that on our