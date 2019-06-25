Speech to Text for Well-being check leads to Terre Haute stand-off

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 is following breaking news out of terre haute tonight. that's where there's a heavy police presence in a local neighborhood. good evening and thanks for joining us. that police presence is near the area of 5th and oak streets. news 10's sarah lehman is live on the scene right now. she joins us now with more on what she's learned so far. there's several officers here... i've heard officers tell someone to come out of the house. again this is near 5th and oak streets... stay away from the area.. terre haute police chief sean keen has told news 10 they came to this building for a well being check. he says officers tried to talk to a man inside. one of the officers says they saw another man she what looked to be a firearm. that's when officers surrounded the area and asked for them to come out with their hands up. now at this time no one has left the house. the special response team and negotiators are now on scene. you're asked to avoid the area. again this is the area of 5th and oaks street. we'll continue to follow what's happening here and have updates later on news 10 and at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. reporting live in terre haute, sarah lehman news 10.