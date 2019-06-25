Clear
Well-being check leads to Terre Haute stand-off near 5th and Oak

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 6:27 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

news 10 is following breaking news out of terre haute tonight. that's where there's a heavy police presence in a local neighborhood. good evening and thanks for joining us. that police presence is near the area of 5th and oak streets. news 10's sarah lehman is live on the scene right now. she joins us now with more on what she's learned so far. there's several officers here... i've heard officers tell someone to come out of the house. again this is near 5th and oak streets... stay away from the area.. terre haute police chief sean keen has told news 10 they came to this building for a well being check. he says officers tried to talk to a man inside. one of the officers says they saw another man she what looked to be a firearm. that's when officers surrounded the area and asked for them to come out with their hands up. now at this time no one has left the house. the special response team and negotiators are now on scene. you're asked to avoid the area. again this is the area of 5th and oaks street. we'll continue to follow what's happening here and have updates later on news 10 and at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. reporting live in terre haute, sarah lehman news 10.
Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father