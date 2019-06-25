Speech to Text for Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce brings home top honors

the terre the terre haute chamber of commerce is the "indiana chamber of the year." this honor comes from the indiana chamber executive association. the association says the terre haute chamber has shown growth and regional leadership. the chamber is focusing on "4"-pillars to benefit the community. those are--- advocacy for impact.. advancing business development.. promotiing quality of life.. and providing excellent service to members. retiring president "david haynes" says this is a great way to celebrate his time with the chamber. "i think it tells our community, our chamber members, that things are good at the terre haute chamber of commerce." kristin craig will take kristin kristin craig will take over as chamber president july 1st. she's currently the vice president. later on news 10.. we'll hear how the chamber