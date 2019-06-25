Speech to Text for Report: Pilot said engine lost power before crashing

for children in indianapolis. new details released this afternoon following a plane crash out of greene county. it happened june 11th in "switz city". a preliminary report from the national transportation safety board shows the airplane's engine suddenly lost power. that caused a forced landing from "2"-thousand feet above ground. the airplane touched down just short of a field.. and crashed into a "2"-lane paved road and ditch. the pilot suffered serious injuries. the plane sustained substantial damage. the airplane was registered to