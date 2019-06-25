Speech to Text for Washington man ejected from vehicle, then dragged by another car for 160 feet in Knox County crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a a washington, indiana man is seriously injured after being ejected from his vehicle...then run over by another car. it happened just after 9:30 this morning on u-s 41.. south of camp arthur road in knox county. police say "21"-year-old "kayden riggins" was driving at a high-rate of speed.. when he lost control and hit a guardrail. "riggins" was ejected from his vehicle. police say "83"-year-old "nelda rae eaden" tried to avoi the crash. in doing so.. "eaden" drove over "riggins" and dragged him nearly "160"-feet. "riggins" was airlifted to st. vincent hospital in evansville and is being treated for serious injuries. "eaden" and a passenger in "riggins" car were "not" hurt an investigation