Speech to Text for "There is no justice in that"; Shoals cabin owners fight to keep their homes

to vote. now....imagine having your property taken away due to a law you were unaware of. that's what one group of cabin owners says is happening in one wabash valley town. news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" tells us why these property owners are being told.. to get out. "a handful of residents here in shoals have owned cabins along the white river for years now. in that time they say they've had no indication of any problems or that they were breaking any laws. however now they're being told they have to get out." ted oshier recently retired from years of work at the post office. the vietnam vet gave a little of that retirement to his daughter and granddaughter...the rest of the money went to pay for this cabin. "i wanted to move out of lafayette and go somewhere where it was, i could fish or a nice little peace and quiet." oshier calls the cabin his little piece of heaven. unfortunately just months after buying the cabin.. his little slice of heaven quickly came crashing down thanks to a letter. "saying that i was in violation of all these ordinances and everything. and that i had, if i didn't send the appeal letter, i had thirty days to show them that i was tearing this structure down." oshier and his neighbors received a letter from the indiana department of natural resources. the dnr says the cabin owners are in violation of the flood control act. a law that was passed in the 1980's...well before any of the current cabin owners had purchased land. "i built the cabin up river here. the guy stopped in for the septic inspection from hoosier upland, the local conservation officers were there when i was building it and stopped in several times. and nobody ever mentioned anything about any laws, permitting, floodway. never heard anything about a floodway until two years ago." the letter says the cabins are in the floodway. it also says if the cabin owners don't comply...they could face an initial one thousand dollar fine...followed by five hundred dollars daily. "i feel bad for ted, it's a bad situation. i mean who wants to kick a veteran out of the house. i mean it's not right. when there's so many other violaters in the state." "if i tear this down then i would be basically be a homeless seventy year old man. there's no justice in that." "at the top of the hour i'll have what the cabin owners are doing to try to keep their property. in shoals, gary brian news 10."