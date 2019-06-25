Speech to Text for Brazil Assistant Police Chief will remain in his current position, despite DUI arrest

a decision is made for the future of "dennis archer". he's the assistant police chief for brazil, indiana. archer was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. indiana state police pulled "archer" over just before "2"-o'clock saturday morning. he reportedly had a blood alcohol content of point-zero-nine percent. news 10's jada huddlestun sat down with brazil's mayor. she joins us with more on what the future holds for archer. i spoke with brazil mayor brian wyndham today. he says he's spent the last few days gathering facts and information before making a decision when it comes to archers future. he says he's decided to keep archer in his position with the department. wyndham says he's confident with his decision. "captain archer's position here at the city police force remains unchanged. he's a 19 year veteran of this police force, and he's got a stellar record that i looked into that's unblemished, so i think you take things like that into consideration." "everybody's human. things happen, and we deal with it and we move forward." coming up at the top of the hour.. we'll hear from a brazil resident and how he feels about archer keeping his position in the department. reporting in brazil. jada huddlestun. news 10. archer was archer was off duty at the time of his arrest. right now he faces one count of driving under the influence.