Clear

Mayor: Assistant Police Chief to keep position after DUI arrest

The Mayor of Brazil says the status of the Assistant Police Chief will not change after his arrest early Saturday morning.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 1:58 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 1:58 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Mayor: Assistant Police Chief to keep position after DUI arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brazil's mayor says his assistant police chief will *keep his job. that's in spite of his arrest for drunk driving. indiana state police arrested " dennis archer" just before "2"-o'clock saturday morning. police stopped hin on u.s. 40 near west street for unsafe lane movements. they say he had a blood alcohol content "of point-zero-nine percent". the legal limit is point "oh-eight". mayor brian wyndham told news 10 the incident happened off-duty and that archer was not in his squad car. wyndham said archer's status with the police department
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Nice weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayor: Assistant Police Chief to keep position after DUI arrest

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Volunteers tag 12,000 ducks ahead of Rubber Duck Regatta

Image

Police arrest Terre Haute man for intimidation after alleged gun threat

Image

New downtown museum receives $45,000 facade grant

Image

Group looking for foster grandparents to help area kids

Image

Community response: long-term plans for a homeless shelter in Terre Haute

Image

Driver crashes into tree

Image

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 85°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father