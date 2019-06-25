Speech to Text for Mayor: Assistant Police Chief to keep position after DUI arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brazil's mayor says his assistant police chief will *keep his job. that's in spite of his arrest for drunk driving. indiana state police arrested " dennis archer" just before "2"-o'clock saturday morning. police stopped hin on u.s. 40 near west street for unsafe lane movements. they say he had a blood alcohol content "of point-zero-nine percent". the legal limit is point "oh-eight". mayor brian wyndham told news 10 the incident happened off-duty and that archer was not in his squad car. wyndham said archer's status with the police department