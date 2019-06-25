Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 we'll see continued sunshine for the afternoon with temperatures landing in the mid 80s. a few clouds tonight, low at 66. then, sun and clouds to start the day tomorrow with a high at 87. it'll feel like it's in the low 90s! there's a chance for afternoon showers and storms. should be pretty brief. mostly cloudy tomorrow night with a low at 68.