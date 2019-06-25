Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 12:33 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:33 PM
WTHI Staff

you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 we'll see continued sunshine for the afternoon with temperatures landing in the mid 80s. a few clouds tonight, low at 66. then, sun and clouds to start the day tomorrow with a high at 87. it'll feel like it's in the low 90s! there's a chance for afternoon showers and storms. should be pretty brief. mostly cloudy tomorrow night with a low at 68.
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Nice weather ahead.
Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father