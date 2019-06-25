All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning... a car crash in southern vigo county. it happened just after 3:30 this morning. this is at 6850 robertson road near prairieton. deputies tell us the driver crashed into a tree. a child and adult were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. we're told alcohol could be a factor.

happening tonight - vigo county commissioner brendan kearns will host a public forum to address homelessness. he plans to discuss long-term ideas for a warming and cooling station. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from downtown terre haute this morning. she has more on how the community is responding to this new idea. Jon, alia far too often we seem someone on the street begging for money or food. now, several members of the community feel it’s time to take action and help out. some are hesitant to give back to the homeless, because they're unsure how the money will be used. these proposed warming shelters would eliminate the questions and provide shelter to those who need it most. and it would eliminate people from sleeping on the streets. Now, as we mentioned, commissioner brenden kearns will hold a listening session tonight to address the homeless problem. he says he wants to hear from residents and talk about ways the community can work together to improve the quality of life of everyone. the session runs from six until seven p.m. at the vigo county public library. reporting live in downtown terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. back to you.

happening today... the mayor of brazil is expected to give a statement. that's after the arrest of an assistant police chief over the weekend. news 10 is working to find-out what's next for dennis archer. he's facing charges for drunk driving. indiana state police arrested him just before 2:00 saturday morning. they say he had a blood alcohol content of .09% the legal limit is .08%.

a terre haute man is accused of threatening someone with a gun. it all started when police say they were called to a home in the 23-hundred block of 3rd avenue. that was around 2 o'clock yesterday. they later learned robert sanchez was arguing with someone in the area. that person told police sanchez showed a handgun and he heard gun shots.. when police searched sanchez's home they found a c-o-2 b-b gun. he was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

president trump approved new financial sanctions. they're aimed at iran's supreme leader. the measure also targets eight iranian military commanders and iran's foreign minister. the president urged the iranian regime to come to the negotiating table. last week he called off retaliatory attacks at the last minute. that's after iran shot down an unmanned u-s drone.

with the 4th of july just more than a week away - now's the time to make sure you know the laws of fireworks. news 10 spoke with indiana state police sergeant matt ames. he tells us the law says you're allowed to shoot fireworks on the 4th from 9 in the morning until midnight. you have to have permission on whatever property you're on. you must be 18 years or older to use them. for more information on the firework laws visit the state website "in.gov".

clark county, illinois is helping babies get breast milk. the health department is home to the county's first "human milk depot." Women who are approved can donate milk. the donations are tested for safety and pasteruzied to eliminate bacteria. from there hospital and medical groups receive the milk to distribute it. the donations collected locally will help young babies in illinois and wisconsin.

it'll be sunny and super nice today - with a high at 83 - humidity will be low. a few clouds tonight, low at 66. then, sun and clouds to start the day tomorrow with a high at 87. it'll feel like it's in the low 90s! there's a chance for afternoon showers and storms. should be pretty brief. mostly cloudy tomorrow night with a low at 68.