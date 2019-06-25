Speech to Text for Volunteers tag 12,000 ducks ahead of Rubber Duck Regatta

from the city. the annual "rubber duck regatta" is coming up on july 4th. last night... folks tagged some ducks for the event - it's sponsored by catholic charities.. the event raises money to help stop hunger in the wabash valley.. volunteers prepared 12-thousand ducks. organizers say there is a lot of excitement behind the event. " seeing the people from the community who are excited to adopt a duck or a quack pack or a flock of ducks for the race and that they are excited and like to be involved in it." the regatta is happening july 4th at 7 p.m... july 4th at 7 p.m... it's at "fairbanks park." there will be entertainment.. and prizes! you can adopt a duck... from now until july 3rd. we've linked you to that at wthi tv dot