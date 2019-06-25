Clear

New downtown museum receives $45,000 facade grant

On Monday, The Vigo County Historical Society & Museum announced it received a $45,000 Historic Facade Grant.

deming park" for more information. the vigo county historical society and museum should be open later this summer. to help - it just received a big boost in funding -- a 45-thousand dollar facade grant from terre haute redevelopment. the purpose of the grant money is to help restore the appearance of buildings and revitalize the economy of downtown terre haute. museum leaders say this money is in addition to 100-thousand dollars
New downtown museum receives $45,000 facade grant

