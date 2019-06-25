Clear

Group looking for foster grandparents to help area kids

The program involves seniors working with schools and daycares in Vigo County.

stres disorder". vigo county's foster grandparents program needs your help. seniors... over the age of 55 give their time to help 55 give their time to help young children. the program has been around for decades! it involves seniors working with schools.. and daycares in vigo county. leaders say volunteers can work as much or as little as they'd like. they also got a non-taxable stipend for their service. leaders say the program benefits the children and the seniors. 02:31:26,28 "so by making that committiment and getting involved, it helps them overall with their health and with their wellbeing and with their activity levels." to find out to find out how you can become a foster grandparent... call the number at the bottom of your screen. it's the western indiana community action agency. it's open normal during business
