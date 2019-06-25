Speech to Text for Community response: long-term plans for a homeless shelter in Terre Haute

vigo county leaders are coming together to address homelessness in the community. and they're asking for your input. county commissioner "brendan kearns" is hosting a public forum tonight. he's talking about long-term plans for a warming and cooling station. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from downtown terre haute. she has more on how the community is responding. many of us are able to go home to a warm bed at night.. but for some, they have no place to call "home." that's why county leaders are trying to create a shelter that would be open-year round for those in need. as of january--- indiana had an estimated 5-thousand experiencing homelessness on any given day. that's according to the united states "interagency" council. this "new" concept would provide a year long warming shelter for those in need... and it would eliminate people from sleeping on the streets. i spoke with "aimee wyeth" on what she thought of bringing in this shelter. she has lived in terre haute for 14 years. she says it's what we should do as a community. "i think that as a community we need to be able to take care of our own. if we're not taking care of them then how can we expect those people to not have crime rates and things like that increasing so i think we defintely need to build them and take care of them." the session runs from six until seven p.m. at the vigo county public library. reporting live in downtown terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. back to you.