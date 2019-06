Speech to Text for Driver crashes into tree

new this morning... a car crash in southern vigo county. it happened just after 3:30 this morning. this is at "68-50 robertson road"... near prairieton. deputies tell us the driver crashed into a tree. a child and adult were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.