Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 85°

High pressure will dominate the sky today and enjoy it. Showers will redevelop tomorrow.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 6:46 AM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 8:19 AM

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 85°

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 66°

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Afternoon showers. High: 89°

Detailed Forecast: Do not be alarmed. The orange orb you will experience in the sky Tuesday is supposed to be there. Sightings are rare these days, so enjoy this day. High pressure will dominate the sky today and enjoy it. Showers will redevelop tomorrow. After that, get ready for a blast of summer heat. Thursday through Monday will bring temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. For several of those days it could easily feel like temperatures are in the mid to upper 90s.

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Nice weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

