Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 85°

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 66°

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Afternoon showers. High: 89°

Detailed Forecast: Do not be alarmed. The orange orb you will experience in the sky Tuesday is supposed to be there. Sightings are rare these days, so enjoy this day. High pressure will dominate the sky today and enjoy it. Showers will redevelop tomorrow. After that, get ready for a blast of summer heat. Thursday through Monday will bring temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. For several of those days it could easily feel like temperatures are in the mid to upper 90s.