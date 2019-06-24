Speech to Text for Fighting hunger in Brazil

you are with "start where "start where you are with what you have and do what you can" people in brazil indiana are hoping to help the hungry living in their city. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. back in december.. a group from the" wabash democracy and public discourse inatitive" met with people to discuss the hunger issue in the city. today they came back together to present what they found from their study and how they can help those less fortunate. news 10's sarah lehman was at that meeting. she joins us now live in the newsroom with how they plan on helping. patrece...rondrell... the biggest concern that came out of the meeting in december was that there were no long term plans to help those living under the poverty line. the meeting tonight was one step closer to finding that long term solution. 75 percent of the students living in brazil are on free or reduced lunch... but they aren't the only vulnerable portion of the population. monday night a group met to talk about how they can help the people who are hungry every day. "i think we all put our heads together wrap our arms around it. which is what i think our goal is going to be you know we can slowly work at this problem and knock it down so to speak." mike robinson is the ceo of clay county emergency food pantry. he says the biggest problem is people ignoring the problem... "that's one of the things we're going to have to bring to peoples attention that it is everybodys problem. and down the road it could be their brother it could be there sister it could be their parents it could be themselves." and he's not the only one who thinks this. "a lot of people they see ministry and they want to help overseas in africa or in in under poverished communities or countries when if you just look in your backyard theres somebody that's struggling just as hard." the group behind these efforts wants to make sure they're meeting immediate needs. but they also want to break the cycle of poverty in the community. "right now we are feeding almost a thousand kids by the end of summer and throughout all of clay county so we don't want to stop that because we immediately have hungry kids but why do we have hungry kids? and what goes in to that those are some difficult questions and then what can we do to change the reasons behind the hungry kids." tonight was just to talk about what they can do to help. in the future they'll meet and talk about how they can start to implement these ideas. right now they are going to keep working on their short term relief efforts in working with the community. reporting live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10 back to you. the students from wabash students