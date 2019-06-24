Clear
Around 100 kids get in on bounce house fun at Deming Park

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 6:16 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

for this week's camp. kids at deming park in terre haute certainly had a great time today. news 10 caught up with them as they took part in the "back yard bounce". w-b-g-l is an illinois christian radio station. it hosted the event. around 100 kids were on site jumping on different inflatables. organizers say it was a great way to get the kids outside and active. "we just meet people and have a great time. we have children who come and say i was here last year i didn't really know anything about it. now this year the parents said the kids have been talking about it for days." local vendors were also on site. they gave away free prizes and swag. w-b-g-l hosts events like these across
Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father