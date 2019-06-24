Speech to Text for Around 100 kids get in on bounce house fun at Deming Park

for this week's camp. kids at deming park in terre haute certainly had a great time today. news 10 caught up with them as they took part in the "back yard bounce". w-b-g-l is an illinois christian radio station. it hosted the event. around 100 kids were on site jumping on different inflatables. organizers say it was a great way to get the kids outside and active. "we just meet people and have a great time. we have children who come and say i was here last year i didn't really know anything about it. now this year the parents said the kids have been talking about it for days." local vendors were also on site. they gave away free prizes and swag. w-b-g-l hosts events like these across