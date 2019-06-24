Speech to Text for Students take advantage of Vigo County summer learning program

tv dot com. students in vigo county aren't letting summer vacation stand in the way of learning. summer school is currently in session for the vigo county school corporation. it's taking place at woodrow wilson middle school in terre haute. second and third grade students focus on literacy skills. fourth, fifth, and middle school students will focus on enrichment with math and writing. high school students are focusing in on performance arts. organizers say the program provides advantages for the next school year. "students are still in the routine and the mindset but its something new as well. they have new teachers to engage with and then different opportunities in the classroom as well." another well." classroom as well." another summer school program is available for elementary school students. it starts around two weeks "before" the 20-19/20-20 school