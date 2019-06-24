Speech to Text for What is Ribbon Lightning?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a storm. storm team 10's chris piper joins us now. he's here to answer a question one of our viewers had. with all the severe weather the wabash valley has had recently, sometimes we get weather that can be a little strange. the storm team got a question from bill dunn down in vincennes. he says during a thunderstorm, he saw lightning that looked much wider than a normal lightning bolt. there is a good reason for this. when we get a thunderstorm, we usually see cloud to ground lightning. however, depending on the conditions around us, the lightning can look different. in this case, there was a lot of wind with this storm. if there are multiple strikes, and high winds, the lightning can start to look like one big bolt. this is what we call ribbon lightning. the faster the wind speeds, and the more lightning strikes, the better chance we have to see ribbon lightning. if you want to see more pictures of what ribbon lightning can look like, head over to our website. and if you have any other weather related questions, just send a message to any of us on the storm team.