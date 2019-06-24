Speech to Text for Do we have another rainy week ahead?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. mostly clear, with a low around 61. west southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. tuesday sunny, with a high near 85. west southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 66. south southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. tonight a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. mostly clear, with a low around 61. west southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. tuesday sunny, with a high near 85. west southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 66. south southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. "tomorrow".. "david bellavia " will become the 1st living "ir-aq war veteran" to receive "the medal of honor". it's the most prestigious military decoration "to tonight a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. mostly clear, with a low around 61. west southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. tuesday sunny, with a high near 85. west southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 66. south southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. tonight a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. mostly clear, with a low around 61. west southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. tuesday sunny, with a high near 85. west southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 66. south southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.