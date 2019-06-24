Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Group works to raise awareness as one in 11 struggle with PTSD

Group works to raise awareness as one in 11 struggle with PTSD

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 5:27 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Group works to raise awareness as one in 11 struggle with PTSD

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"1' out "11"- "1' out "11"-struggle "with post traumatic stress disorder" in their life time. that's according "to the american psychiatric association". "the month of june" is used to raise awareness about this disorder. in this "health alert".. news 10's "richard solomon".. explains.. how people "are speaking on mental health". ///// susie... ptsd is an anxiety disorder. it can happen when people have experienced tramatic situations. for example.. an assault or war combat. ptsd can affect people in different ways. there are a few common signs. like avoiding certain places or having flashbacks. ptsd can happen to anyone... however... it's commonly seen in veterans. bill little is the coordinator for the military veteran program at the hamilton center. it offers mental health and emotional support to veterans. little says the best way to get help is by admitting you need it... /////// //////// "decide what do you want more do you want to hold onto your idea that there's nothing wrong with you do you want to hold onto your idea that things are gonna get better on their own or do you wanna reach out and say there's possibility that i could get better why don't we take some steps and try to get better....." ///////// 4th of july is right around the corner. along with that comes fireworks. stick with us...coming up at the 6 i'll share safety tips and how loud noises can be triggers for
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
AM Showers/Storms; Afternoon Sun.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Around 100 kids get in on bounce house fun at Deming Park

Image

Teachers hit the classroom for sustainable energy summer camp

Image

Students take advantage of Vigo County summer learning program

Image

What is Ribbon Lightning?

Image

Do we have another rainy week ahead?

Image

Group works to raise awareness as one in 11 struggle with PTSD

Image

Kids get their hands dirty in Deming Park pottery camp

Image

Local health department starts program to help provide breast milk to mothers and babies in need

Image

Picking up the pieces in Greene County as flooding becomes an issue

Image

Mattoon teacher credited with stopping school shooter honored

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father