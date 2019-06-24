Speech to Text for Group works to raise awareness as one in 11 struggle with PTSD

"1' out "11"- "1' out "11"-struggle "with post traumatic stress disorder" in their life time. that's according "to the american psychiatric association". "the month of june" is used to raise awareness about this disorder. in this "health alert".. news 10's "richard solomon".. explains.. how people "are speaking on mental health". ///// susie... ptsd is an anxiety disorder. it can happen when people have experienced tramatic situations. for example.. an assault or war combat. ptsd can affect people in different ways. there are a few common signs. like avoiding certain places or having flashbacks. ptsd can happen to anyone... however... it's commonly seen in veterans. bill little is the coordinator for the military veteran program at the hamilton center. it offers mental health and emotional support to veterans. little says the best way to get help is by admitting you need it... /////// //////// "decide what do you want more do you want to hold onto your idea that there's nothing wrong with you do you want to hold onto your idea that things are gonna get better on their own or do you wanna reach out and say there's possibility that i could get better why don't we take some steps and try to get better....." ///////// 4th of july is right around the corner. along with that comes fireworks. stick with us...coming up at the 6 i'll share safety tips and how loud noises can be triggers for