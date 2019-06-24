Speech to Text for Kids get their hands dirty in Deming Park pottery camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to you. //// some children are keeping busy this summer "with art"! "a small pottery camp" started today "at deming park" in terre haute. it's one of many activites that "the parks and recreation department" is offering this summer "to keep kids engaged". they were throwing clay on a wheel.. and painting when we visited. "the instructor says".. "the students in this class" ar willing to try just about anything. ///// ///// "just a basic hands on experience a lot of trial on error and learning about the properties of clay and how to make art." /////// don't worry "if" you missed this camp. there are kids classes the 1st saturday of every month. contact "the torner center at deming park"