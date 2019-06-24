Speech to Text for Local health department starts program to help provide breast milk to mothers and babies in need

start at "6". a new program "in clark county, illinois".. looking to help mothers and babies.. is in need "of your help". "the health department" has started "a milk dee-pot". it's "a program" that lets mothers donate "extra breast milk" to babies who might not get it otherwise. news 10's.. "jada huddlestun".. made a trip "to clark county today". she joins us now.. with more on the progam.. and how it's impacting lives. ////// the "milk depot" is part of the western depot" is part the "milk depot" is part of the western great lakes organization. the group has multiple milk depots throughout illinois.. wisconsin and minnesota. the organization must approve donors. in clark county.. mothers are able to drop off extra breast milk at the health department. the milk is then stored and shipped off to a processing center. from there.. the milk is sent out to hospitals to help high risk babies and mothers who can't produce their own breast milk.. i spoke with valerie mullen at the clark county health department today. she says this is a way to help sure make babies are getting the nutrients they need. ///// /////// "those nicu babies that is very imperative to their digestion tract to receive breast milk. it is a living substance, so it carries lots of antibodies that formula doesn't provide." /////// coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll have more information on how you can donate.. or take advantage of these services. back