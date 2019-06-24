Speech to Text for Picking up the pieces in Greene County as flooding becomes an issue

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

has "severe "severe weather" has been slamming the wabash valley "for weeks now". that includes: "tornadoes" and "flooding". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how folks "in greene county" are dealing with the aftermath. /////// ////// "it's been over a week since a tornado hit here in greene county. however since that time the area has been plauged with multiple rounds of heavy rains." an ef 2 rated tornado hit the eastern side of greene county on the fifteenth. much of the area is still trying to pick up the pieces. residents have been battling flooding in the area since the tornado. today i spoke with greene county ema director roger axe. he says the ground in the area is completely saturated. this means when water comes down there is no where for it to go. the eastern branch of the bloomfield library has been acting as a haven for many residents. the facility has provided power and internet as well as a way to report damage from the twister. "we try to fill any purpose that the community around here needs. we more than gladly stepped in. i've been around here for thirty years so i know almost everybody that comes through here." "at the top of the hour i'll have what impact this weather is having on area farmers. in greene county, gary brian news 10." ////// people "in south bend, indiana" have damage to clean-up.. after "a tornado" passed through "sunday night". most "of a day-care" in the city is day-care" in most "of a "sunday night". through passed "a tornado" clean-up.. after damage to indiana" have south bend, people "in //////