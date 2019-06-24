Clear

Picking up the pieces in Greene County as flooding becomes an issue

Picking up the pieces in Greene County as flooding becomes an issue

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 5:19 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 5:19 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Picking up the pieces in Greene County as flooding becomes an issue

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

has "severe "severe weather" has been slamming the wabash valley "for weeks now". that includes: "tornadoes" and "flooding". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how folks "in greene county" are dealing with the aftermath. /////// ////// "it's been over a week since a tornado hit here in greene county. however since that time the area has been plauged with multiple rounds of heavy rains." an ef 2 rated tornado hit the eastern side of greene county on the fifteenth. much of the area is still trying to pick up the pieces. residents have been battling flooding in the area since the tornado. today i spoke with greene county ema director roger axe. he says the ground in the area is completely saturated. this means when water comes down there is no where for it to go. the eastern branch of the bloomfield library has been acting as a haven for many residents. the facility has provided power and internet as well as a way to report damage from the twister. "we try to fill any purpose that the community around here needs. we more than gladly stepped in. i've been around here for thirty years so i know almost everybody that comes through here." "at the top of the hour i'll have what impact this weather is having on area farmers. in greene county, gary brian news 10." ////// people "in south bend, indiana" have damage to clean-up.. after "a tornado" passed through "sunday night". most "of a day-care" in the city is day-care" in most "of a "sunday night". through passed "a tornado" clean-up.. after damage to indiana" have south bend, people "in //////
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
AM Showers/Storms; Afternoon Sun.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Around 100 kids get in on bounce house fun at Deming Park

Image

Teachers hit the classroom for sustainable energy summer camp

Image

Students take advantage of Vigo County summer learning program

Image

What is Ribbon Lightning?

Image

Do we have another rainy week ahead?

Image

Group works to raise awareness as one in 11 struggle with PTSD

Image

Kids get their hands dirty in Deming Park pottery camp

Image

Local health department starts program to help provide breast milk to mothers and babies in need

Image

Picking up the pieces in Greene County as flooding becomes an issue

Image

Mattoon teacher credited with stopping school shooter honored

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father