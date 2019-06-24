Speech to Text for Mattoon teacher credited with stopping school shooter honored

now also facing "several other charges". "a teacher".. credited with saving lives.. is receiving "some special recognition". "angela mcqueen" is "a carnegie medal recipient". "the carnegie hero fund commission" awards people who risk their lives "while trying to save others". in september 20-17.. "a teen" fired a gun in the mattoon, illinois high school cafeteria. "police said".. "angela mcqueen" lunged at him.. to get the gun away from him. "a bullet" hit one student.. who recovered. "mcqueen" suffered "hearing loss"