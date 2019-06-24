Speech to Text for After evading police during a chase, Parke County homeowner finds, holds the suspect until officers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"tomorrow morning". "police say".. "homeowners" helped find a man.. who led officers on a pursuit. "the parke county sheriff's office says".. officers chased "james allen" through "parke" and "fountain counties". they eventually went back into parke county.. where the chase stopped. he ran from the area. "police" called-in more officers and k-9s.. to help in the search. eventually.. "homeowners in the area" called.. saying they had found "allen". they held him until officers arrived. "allen" had a warrant out for his arrest "for methamphetamine". he's