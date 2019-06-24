Speech to Text for What is next for arrested Brazil assistant police chief? City leadership won't issue a statement unt

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"the fate" of "an assistant police chief" and "his job" in brazil, indiana... "are unkown at this time". "news 10" is working to find-out "what's next for dennis archer" as he's facing "charges for drunk driving". "indiana state police" arrested "archer" just before "2"-o'clock "saturday morning" "they say".. he had a blood alcohol content "of point-zero-nine percent". "the legal limit" is point "oh-eight". "news 10" has been in contact with brazil mayor "brian wyndham". he's expected to give a statement