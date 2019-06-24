Speech to Text for Two ejected from uCabbi taxi in single-vehicle I-70 crash

are in the "2"-people "2"-people are in the hospital at this hour.. after being thrown out of their cab "during a crash". good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's monday.. june 24th. ////// "the crash" happened this afternoon "just east of the brazil exit" on interstate-"70" "indiana state police say".. "a cab driver" lost control "for an unknown reason" this is our top story for you at 5. "police say".. "the van" traveled to the side of the road.. over-corrected.. and then went off the road. the impact of the crash threw the "2"-passengers out of the van. "police say".. they were "not" wearing seatbelts. "news 10" will stay on top