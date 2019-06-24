Clear

Monday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 1:02 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 1:26 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

break 1 a round of showers and thunderstorms looks possible for the afternoon. a few of those have the potential to get strong. highs today at 81. a few isolated showers are still possible tonight with a low at 62. then, sunshine for your tuesday with a high at 83. lows tomorrow night at 66. a round of showers and thunderstorms looks possible for the afternoon. a few of those have the potential to get strong. highs today at 81. a few isolated showers are still possible tonight with a low at 62. then, sunshine for your tuesday with a high at 83. lows tomorrow a round of showers and thunderstorms looks possible for the afternoon. a few of those have the potential to get strong. highs today at 81. a few isolated showers are still possible tonight with a low at 62. then, sunshine for your tuesday with a high at 83. lows tomorrow night at 66. a round of showers and thunderstorms looks possible for the afternoon. a few of those have the potential to get strong. highs today at 81. a few isolated showers are still possible tonight with a low at 62. then, sunshine for your tuesday with a high at 83. lows tomorrow night at 66. a round of showers and thunderstorms looks possible for the afternoon. a few of those have the potential to get strong. highs today at 81. a few isolated showers are still possible tonight with a low at 62. then, sunshine for your tuesday with a high at 83. lows tomorrow night at 66. what would you do with an
Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
AM Showers/Storms; Afternoon Sun.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rubber Duck Regatta Thursday July 4th 7pm, Fairbanks Park

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Be prepared for Emergencies have a plan in place and the proper insurance coverage

Image

This cat got stuck in the washing machine for a full cycle, and lived to tell the tale

Image

Child molestation cases on the rise in Indiana

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Showers and thunderstorms, late afternoon sunshine. High: 81°

Image

Post 346 wins Hayes Invite

Image

WVFCA All-Star 1st Day

Image

Amateur Radio Field Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father