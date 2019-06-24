Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Be prepared for Emergencies have a plan in place and the proper insurance coverage

Officials say it's important for you to have a plan in case of any emergency not only to keep your family safe but also to have insurance so you can get some of your items back.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:35 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 10:35 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Be prepared for Emergencies have a plan in place and the proper insurance coverage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in continuing in in continuing coverage.. after recent severe weather..some people in the wabash valley are left with little to nothing... that's why officals say it's important for you to have a plan... in case of any emergency... not only to keep your family safe... but also to have insurance so you can get some of your items back.. you're seeing video of the damage left behind by the e-f-2 tornado in greene county.. insurance agents say they've been hearing about trees falling into homes.. flooding.. and many other damages... they say it's important you have a plan "before" these situations happen... " during a fire or a complete loss, you're not thinking about the silverware and all the minute stuff, the kids toys. you know, you're thinking i got a couch, tvs and stuff of that nature, bed sets, you're not thinking about all the smaller items. " heres' how you can be prepared... talk with an agent as soon as possible.. keep your documents in a burn proof box.. and have photos.. proof of ownership..or even a tally of your valuables to help with the claims
Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
AM Showers/Storms; Afternoon Sun.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Be prepared for Emergencies have a plan in place and the proper insurance coverage

Image

This cat got stuck in the washing machine for a full cycle, and lived to tell the tale

Image

Child molestation cases on the rise in Indiana

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Showers and thunderstorms, late afternoon sunshine. High: 81°

Image

Post 346 wins Hayes Invite

Image

WVFCA All-Star 1st Day

Image

Amateur Radio Field Day

Image

Vermillion County Fair Exhibits

Image

12 Point Revitalization Work Nears Completion

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father