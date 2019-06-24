All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening tonight - another in a series of community meetings to keep you informed about vigo county schools. the meeting begins after the regular school board meeting. it's to go over the financial and staffing issues facing the district... and the school corporation's plan to fix the problems. future meetings are scheduled for july 8th and the 22nd. all will take place in the board room of the administration building.

now take a look at these images. linton, indiana police hope they'll help them track down who's responsible for stealing items from wal mart. if you know anything about this case or who this suspect is call 812-tip-line.

brazil's assistant police chief is facing charges for drunk driving. indiana state police say they stopped dennis archer in brazil before two saturday morning for an unsafe lane move. archer had a blood alcohol content of .09%. the legal limit is point 08%. so far the brazil police department is not commenting.

child molestation cases are on the rise, and it's happening right here in indiana. in 2017 the indiana child abuse and neglect hotline received an average of more than one report every two minutes. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live in vigo county this morning. she has more details on the uptick in cases. alia.. indiana state police told me that these cases are happening across the state, but there is an uptick right here in vigo county. far too often children are being abused at a young age... and no one knows about it. in most cases the juvenile who is being abused feels scared to speak out on what's going on at home. that's why indiana state police say, with the rise, they're training their staff differently.. sgt. matt ames told me that they work closely with psychologists to help a child determine the situation. they also rely on social media to track down who the child is talking to. if you notice your child becoming withdrawn or anti-social... it might be a warning sign. it's important to keep an eye on your child and reach out if you notice unusual behavior. we have a link on our website for more information that's wthitv.com. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. back to you.

tensions continue to escalate between the u.s. and iran following last week's downing of an american drone. the white house has prepared a new round of economic sanctions for iran. president trump says they could be imposed as soon as today. however, the president says he's willing to hold talks with the iranians and without any preconditions.

a public listening session is set for tomorrow to address the homeless problem in vigo county. county commissioner brendan kearns is hosting the forum. he says he wants to hear from residents and talk about ways the community can work together to improve the quality of life of everyone. the session is 6 until 7 p.m. at the vigo county public library. everyone is welcome to join in on the conversation.