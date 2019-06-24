Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, late afternoon sunshine. High: 81°

Monday Night: Showers, cooler. Low: 62°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Muggy. High: 84°

Detailed Forecast:

A cold front moving through the area looks to keep our sky unsettled (Yes, again. Also, Yes, I know right?) for Monday. Showers and storms look to move in right around early afternoon. There's a bit of good news here; it does not look like this activity will stay with us all day. In fact, by late afternoon some sunshine should begin to develop and we'll carry that momentum into Tuesday. Admittedly, this week is looking a lot better than the last 2 weeks. Sunshine looks to be a part of the forecast Thursday and Friday.