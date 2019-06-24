Clear

Showers and thunderstorms, late afternoon sunshine. High: 81°

A cold front moving through the area looks to keep our sky unsettled for Monday

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 6:34 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 6:43 AM

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, late afternoon sunshine. High: 81°

Monday Night: Showers, cooler. Low: 62°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Muggy. High: 84°

Detailed Forecast:

A cold front moving through the area looks to keep our sky unsettled (Yes, again. Also, Yes, I know right?) for Monday. Showers and storms look to move in right around early afternoon. There's a bit of good news here; it does not look like this activity will stay with us all day. In fact, by late afternoon some sunshine should begin to develop and we'll carry that momentum into Tuesday. Admittedly, this week is looking a lot better than the last 2 weeks. Sunshine looks to be a part of the forecast Thursday and Friday.

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
