Speech to Text for Post 346 wins Hayes Invite

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with pool play behind them.. post 346 baseball competing in a four-team single elimination bracket sunday.. the winner claims the john e. hayes invitational championship.. **wayne newton post 3-4-6 facing off against napoleon in the semifinal round.. **bases loaded for the home team in the bottom of the 4th.. garrett loyed drills a liner into the outfield.. that brings in two runs and it gives post 346 a late game lead.. **and the defense buckling down to hold it.. later.. hard hit grounder to 3rd.. brayton reed backhands it and throws the runner out at first.. wayne newton still in front.. **then later.. a pop up is hit out to right field.. cole whitlock charging and makes the sliding grab to end the top of the 6th.. **in the bottom of the inning.. whitlock getting it done at the plate.. a standup triple for him here.. we're counting that as a walk-off.. the game ends on that play as the two-hour timelimit is reached.. post 346 wins over napoleon.. 6-5. ** **so that sets up the home team in the championship contest.. post 346 facing off against mattoon for the invitational title.. **we head to the 6th.. post 346 in the lead.. evan newman dealing on the mound.. he gets out of the bases loaded jam with a strikeout looking.. terre haute in front 4-1.. **and looking to add in the bottom half.. adam craig catches this inside pitch and takes it oppo.. it falls gently into the grass in right.. that brings two runners around to score and post 346 extends the lead.. **garrett loyed.. just a great day at the plate for him.. this one a hard hit liner and it gets by the mattoon shortstop.. another run scores.. **newman leads the defense in the bottom half of the inning with another k.. wayne newton post 346 wins the john e. hayes invitational for the first time in team history with an 8-1 win over mattoon. < ...hard to win them. so we finally did it. so it feels good.> good.>