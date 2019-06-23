Clear

WVFCA All-Star 1st Day

Athletes open all-star practice.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 11:37 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2019 11:37 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

an annual tradition brings some of the area's best high school athletes together for one last time.. the wabash valley football coaches association all-star week is underway.. some of the most talented seniors from several area schools starting practice sunday morning.. it's just the start of a week long all-star experience for these players and coaches.. they're split in to two teams.. the gold division and the black division.. and for all of these athletes.. it's the last time they'll play high school football.. northview quarterback trey shaw says he's ready to compete against elite level talent. < .....raised to play football. how they were taught to play football. it's just awesome.>
