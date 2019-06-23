Clear
Amateur Radio Field Day

Amateur Radio Field Day

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Amateur Radio Field Day

the fair wraps up on friday. two local groups came together this weekend to test their ham radios. members of the clay county auxcom and wabash valley amateur radio association participated in "field day" today. each june... nationwide ham radio operators set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science... skill... and service. the event was held at the cory fire department. members say it's a good way to get their equipment out and test everything properly. "and so it really exercises our knowledge about propagation. how our antennas work and that type of thing." the event started saturday at
Scattered Storms
