Vermillion County Fair Exhibits

right now... you and the family can have some fun at the fair! the vermillion county fair is underway. we stopped by this afternoon and found these kiddos making boats and testing them. it's part of the vermillion county fair open class. people of all ages have entered exhibits to be on display at the fair all week. each day there is a different activity planned. exhibit classes for the kids include arts and crafts... photography... and more. for the adults... there's crafts... gardening... fine art... and the list goes on. organizers say it's a way to get hands on experience. "by having these events the kids of all ages, as you can see can build and adjust their prototypes and just learn by doing, and trial and error." you can head out to see the exhibits until