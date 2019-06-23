Speech to Text for 12 Point Revitalization Work Nears Completion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

revitalize the 12 point neighborhood in terre haute. artists are turning the side of an old building into a work of art. now that work is nearly finished... and as news 10's richard solomon found out... it has some people raving. the story is new for you tonight at six. jack decker and the group "12 point revalitazation" started this mural back in may. i stopped by to check in... and residents tell me they're blown away by the progress. if you've been in the 12 point neighborhood recently... you may have seen this... an interactive mural that's nearly finished. the 12 point revalitazation group and artist jack decker started work on this in may. people walking by say they are impressed with how it's turned out. "ah, it's pretty nice it beats the little blah. i've seen a lot of people take pictures and stop and look at it." i saw decker there sunday morning touching up the piece. he says he doesn't like interviews... but many say his artwork speaks much louder than any words he could say. "i think it helps the community see brighter things in terre haute's future " "finally, our artists have a chance to express themselves. citizens will be able to understand that we are making things better." dawne gammie says the mural is bring life back into a community struck by poverty. she says this mural has already given kids a sense of hope for their future. "kids have the ability to touch base with their imaginations. those wings will inspire the children to reach out and to stretch their wings." the weather lately hasn't been that kind to decker. he hopes to add the finishing touches to the piece soon. it should be done sometime in july. back to