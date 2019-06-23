Speech to Text for EMA: Flooding a concern in Greene County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people -- people -- already dealing with damage from last weekend's tornado outbreak -- are now battling rising water. emergency management officials tell news 10... roads are closed... and sewer systems busted. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. more rain this weekend has not helped people in greene county... and other areas... still dealing with damages from last weekend's severe weather. news 10 has been updating you on efforts to help those impacted by the storms... and tonight... we have new information about continued issues due to persisent rain. you're looking at video from greene county -- shot earlier this week. news 10 just spoke with emergency management agency director roger axe. he says flooding has been a big problem and several roads are closed. axe says sewers in the bloomfeild area are actually collapsing because of all the water. you are reminded to drive carefully and not through water! we will continue