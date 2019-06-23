Speech to Text for Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

west in here this morning. you can see... today: thunderstorms, windy. high: 85 tonight: showers, mostly cloudy. low: 71 tomorrow: showers and storms, windy. high: 82 today: thunderstorms, windy. high: thunderstorms, windy. high: 85 tonight: showers, mostly cloudy. low: 71 tomorrow: showers and storms, windy. high: 82