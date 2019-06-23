Clear

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Thunderstorms, windy. HIGH: 85

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 9:06 AM
Updated: Jun 23, 2019 9:07 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

today: thunderstorms, windy. high: 85 tonight: showers, mostly cloudy. low: 71 tomorrow: showers and storms, windy. high: 82
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
