Speech to Text for Junior Ranger Series

afternoon sunshine this some some sunshine this afternoon made for a good day for the kiddos to get outside and learn some new activities. kids in vincennes spent the day at george rogers clark national historical park for part one of the junior ranger series. it's a four part series that consists of four different events once a month. today's lesson taught kids to build three different types of forts. those at the event say it's important to teach the meaning behind the history. "people often have this negative idea of what history is you know it's names and dates, but for us we firmly believe it's all about these stories and these different people who lived before us in the same area, and it really kind of shows us who we are as a people." if you couldn't get the kids out for today's event... you still have another chance to take part in the fun. part two of the "three forts day" is tomorrow from 11am to