Clear

Diversity Walk

Diversity Walk

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 10:21 PM
Updated: Jun 22, 2019 10:21 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Diversity Walk

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gambling in the state. rain last weekend put a damper on a number of plans but -- today -- some events were rescheduled. one of those was the diversity walk hosted by the hamilton center this morning folks took part in a mile and a half walk in downtown terre haute. the walk is a way to promote inclusion and recognize and celebrate differences. "that's what it's all about. individually being included in what's going on in our community being respected for who they are and what they are regardless of their creed..color.. race.. religion.. disability.. it doesn't matter. sexual orientation. they just want to feel valued." burks says more than 15-hundred people showed up to last weeks walk despite the rain. he says they expected a similar
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Junior Ranger Series

Image

Wine on the Wabash

Image

Rainbow Over the Bridge

Image

Diversity Walk

Image

Faces and Voices of Addiction

Image

Asst. Brazil PD Chief arrested for DUI

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

The rise of eSports

Image

Linton Police need help finding Walmart theft suspect

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world