Faces and Voices of Addiction

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: Jun 22, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

it's a big it's a big problem and it's not going away. addiction impacts so many people -- the people addicted... and the people around them. efforts are underway -- right here in the valley -- to raise awareness of the problem and find ways to wipe it out. news 10's richard solomon was at a special panel today. he shares more on how survivors are using their stories to help save others. many right here in this community struggle with some kind of addiction. survivors and community leaders hope panels like this one... will bring the right attention to a global problem. it's a silent killer. addiction happens in every community. "there's people from all walks of life who battle this disease" "addiction does not discrimminate it can effect everybody on every level " christy crowder and john claussen are survivors...of what they call a horrible disease. claussen believes panels like the "faces and recovering voices" help raise awareness. he says it helps communicate the battle some face. "it allows for us to understand each other and lift each other up and find a way out of the disease" the panel was packed saturday morning. from commissioners...to recovering addicts..many shared their stories about addiction. crowder says everyone should be heard. "we need to hear from the people who have been through addiction and who have found their way out and our voices need to be heard. " some are used saturday as a shout out to the many resources available. dana simons says people are struggling because of the stigma around addiction. "we don't see the true story of how devistating this disease. the stigma of addication causes people to go underground even when their in recovery. " the many voices who spoke were heard. claussen says the road to recovery isn't a smooth one. but in order to get to the finishline..you have to start somewhere. "it's ok to talk to somebody. start that ..start that bonding that connection and find your sobriety through connection" there are a few programs in the wabash valley that do offer help. for a list of those...visit our website for more information. back to you. "
