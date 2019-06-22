Speech to Text for Asst. Brazil PD Chief arrested for DUI

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sworn to a local man a local man -- sworn to uphold the law -- is facing his own charges tonight. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. brazil's assistant police chief is facing charges for drunk driving after he was stopped early this morning. it's our top story for you this evening. according to indiana state police... dennis archer was pulled over in brazil before 2am. police say archer was stopped for an unsafe lane move. archer had a blood alcohol content of point zero-9-percent. the legal limit is point 08 percent. archer -- who is a captain with the brazil police department -- faces charges for drunk driving and was ticketed for an unsafe lane move. we reached out the brazil police chief clint mcqueen for more information about archer's future with the department. he told news 10 -- quote: "we've been made aware of this, and we don't have all of the full details yet, so at this point we don't have any further comment on this." -- end quote. news 10 is working to gather more information for you... and will update you when new