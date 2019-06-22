Clear

Asst. Brazil PD Chief arrested for DUI

Asst. Brazil PD Chief arrested for DUI

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 10:19 PM
Updated: Jun 22, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Asst. Brazil PD Chief arrested for DUI

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sworn to a local man a local man -- sworn to uphold the law -- is facing his own charges tonight. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. brazil's assistant police chief is facing charges for drunk driving after he was stopped early this morning. it's our top story for you this evening. according to indiana state police... dennis archer was pulled over in brazil before 2am. police say archer was stopped for an unsafe lane move. archer had a blood alcohol content of point zero-9-percent. the legal limit is point 08 percent. archer -- who is a captain with the brazil police department -- faces charges for drunk driving and was ticketed for an unsafe lane move. we reached out the brazil police chief clint mcqueen for more information about archer's future with the department. he told news 10 -- quote: "we've been made aware of this, and we don't have all of the full details yet, so at this point we don't have any further comment on this." -- end quote. news 10 is working to gather more information for you... and will update you when new
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Junior Ranger Series

Image

Wine on the Wabash

Image

Rainbow Over the Bridge

Image

Diversity Walk

Image

Faces and Voices of Addiction

Image

Asst. Brazil PD Chief arrested for DUI

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

The rise of eSports

Image

Linton Police need help finding Walmart theft suspect

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world