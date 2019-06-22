Clear

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Rain early, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 83

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 9:53 AM
Updated: Jun 22, 2019 9:59 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

capturing this picture for you. you'll remember -- the diversity walk was postponed last week due to weather. today... you can see... today: rain early, mostly cloudy. high: 83 tonight: thunderstorms possible. low: 70 tomorrow: thunderstorms, warmer. high: 88
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

