Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 10:29 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 10:29 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2am. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. cloudy, with a low around 67. east wind 8 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. saturday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. southeast wind around 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. saturday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. east southeast wind around 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

