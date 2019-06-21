Speech to Text for Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

tonight showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2am. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. cloudy, with a low around 67. east wind 8 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. saturday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. southeast wind around 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. saturday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. east southeast wind around 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible