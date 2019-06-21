Speech to Text for The rise of eSports

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that's 812-847-5469 a new sport is making it's way into high schools around the country and the wabash valley. but it's not football -- basketball -- or volleyball! news 10's sarah lehman is live in the newsroom with what's new for you tonight at 10. patrece...rondrell... e sports are becoming more and more popular in high schools. it's multi player competitvely played video games. now some schools in the wabash valley are interested in getting teams started. it's not your typical ball in your hand... bleachers packed... scoreboard lit up sport. but a lot of schools are looking to start an e-sports team. "you have like a basketball team and they have their own basketball court but when you think of e sports you think of someone playing at home with this in mind that doesn't really work you can't really play at home and be part of a team you kind of want that tradition sports feel play all together with a coach learn together so you see a lot of these places want to start their own high school leagues and its just really something cool and awesome that's been starting about recently." dustin dudley works at ebash. it's a place where games can go to play. he says colleges are making e sports teams too. rose hulman institute of technology has its own team and eastern illinois university is even building a place where esports can be played. that's why martinsville high school in illinois is looking at starting a team. they say there are a lot of scholarships for e sports plus, it targets a different demographic of students. "it kinda happened in a top down fashion where these really high tier guys have been making almost millions of dollars by competiting but theres really no grass roots right now. there's no middle school there's no high school for these kids to find their way into the big leagues like that." and dudley says just like you would use strategy... communication... and teamwork in a typical sports game you use all that in esports as well. "i don't think people realize that there's a lot of team work and coordination that factor into playing an esport." this fall ebash in terre haute is going to be a part of g-g- champions. the gaming business is working on giving out 30 to 40 thousand dollars worth of scholarships and laptops to high schools students who play. reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you. we reported earlier this week on local leaders trying to get help for the homeless community in terre haute. terre haute.