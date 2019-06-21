Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Linton Police need help finding Walmart theft suspect

Linton Police need help finding Walmart theft suspect

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 10:16 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 10:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Linton Police need help finding Walmart theft suspect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

charges were dismissed. continuing our crime alert... police in linton need your help tonight. they're looking for a suspect in a theft case. they posted these pictures on their social media page. they say the people involved stole items from a wal-mart in linton. if you know anything about this case, or who the people in the picture are... you call 812-tip-line...
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

The rise of eSports

Image

Linton Police need help finding Walmart theft suspect

Image

First Day of Summer

Image

Rainy weather having an impact on lawn care workers

Image

What is a microburst?

Image

As severe weather moves through, what is next...and when?

Image

Rose-Hulman's Cook Stadium is under construction

Image

Group set to meet to fight the stigma behind addiction

Image

Illinois' governor signs bills banning immigrant detention centers and allowing undocumented student

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield