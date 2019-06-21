Speech to Text for Linton Police need help finding Walmart theft suspect

charges were dismissed. continuing our crime alert... police in linton need your help tonight. they're looking for a suspect in a theft case. they posted these pictures on their social media page. they say the people involved stole items from a wal-mart in linton. if you know anything about this case, or who the people in the picture are... you call 812-tip-line...