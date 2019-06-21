Speech to Text for What is a microburst?

the gypsies. so the gypsy queen placed a spell on marshall...and said a tornado will never hit the town. but something hit marshall last weekend. but it wasn't a tornado. storm team 10's chris piper is here to explain.... over the past few days, we've had some wild weather in the wabash valley. there's something that you may have experienced, that can be confused for a tornado. it's called a microburst. how this works, is as a storm moves over an area, dry air pushes into the storm. from there, we have what's called evaporative cooling. this cools that dry air, and it starts to fall. as it falls, it picks up speed. that air then hits the ground, and then scatters out in different ways. because these can be so intense, you can see wind bursts that are similar to a tornado, without a storm actually producing a tornado. now to get a better view of this, we sent sky drone 10 out. [take vo] marshall illinois had a microburst happen recently. again, we look for areas that have trees, or other plants blown over in a specific direction. you can see in this video, these trees are still standing. compare that to tornado damage, where trees can easily be snapped in half. always remember, a microbrust can be just as dangerous as a tornado.