Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What is a microburst?

What is a microburst?

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 10:11 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for What is a microburst?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the gypsies. so the gypsy queen placed a spell on marshall...and said a tornado will never hit the town. but something hit marshall last weekend. but it wasn't a tornado. storm team 10's chris piper is here to explain.... over the past few days, we've had some wild weather in the wabash valley. there's something that you may have experienced, that can be confused for a tornado. it's called a microburst. how this works, is as a storm moves over an area, dry air pushes into the storm. from there, we have what's called evaporative cooling. this cools that dry air, and it starts to fall. as it falls, it picks up speed. that air then hits the ground, and then scatters out in different ways. because these can be so intense, you can see wind bursts that are similar to a tornado, without a storm actually producing a tornado. now to get a better view of this, we sent sky drone 10 out. [take vo] marshall illinois had a microburst happen recently. again, we look for areas that have trees, or other plants blown over in a specific direction. you can see in this video, these trees are still standing. compare that to tornado damage, where trees can easily be snapped in half. always remember, a microbrust can be just as dangerous as a tornado.
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

The rise of eSports

Image

Linton Police need help finding Walmart theft suspect

Image

First Day of Summer

Image

Rainy weather having an impact on lawn care workers

Image

What is a microburst?

Image

As severe weather moves through, what is next...and when?

Image

Rose-Hulman's Cook Stadium is under construction

Image

Group set to meet to fight the stigma behind addiction

Image

Illinois' governor signs bills banning immigrant detention centers and allowing undocumented student

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield