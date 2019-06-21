Speech to Text for As severe weather moves through, what is next...and when?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonightshowers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2am. some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. cloudy, with a low around 67. east wind 8 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. saturdayshowers and thunderstorm s likely, mainly before 7am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. southeast wind around 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. saturday nighta chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. east southeast wind around 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.